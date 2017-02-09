Amy Hurst joins Falmouth City Council

From time to time individuals come along whose experience, service history and education come together to provide a background suited to a local elected office. In this case that person is Amy Beckett Hurst who was recently elected for her first term on Falmouth City Council.

Amy Beckett Hurst is a lifelong resident of Pendleton County, 1989 graduate of Pendleton County High School and 1994 graduate of Northern Kentucky University. She received her Masters in Education and Rank I as a Reading Specialist, both from NKU. She has 23 years of teaching experience at Northern Elementary. Amy is married to Roger Hurst and they have one son, Fisher Kincaid Hurst.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.