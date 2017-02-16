Accident on US 27 sends two to area hospitals

A two-vehicle accident on US 27 at the Catawba Road intersection around 6:43 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017 sent two to area hospitals. Tabitha K. Chapman was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for injuries sustained in the accident.

Chapman, 22, of Falmouth, operating a 2002 Dodge Neon, told Pendleton County Sheriff Craig Peoples she was stopped and proceeding to make a left turn on to US 27 South.

