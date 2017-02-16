Fundraiser for Pendleton County Search & Rescue to help with the cost of emergency vehicle

After losing the Humvee used during emergency responses, the members of Pendleton County Search & Rescue found themselves in a bad situation. Due to revised rules and guidelines, the volunteer group was forced to give back the Humvee they had used and taken care of for several years and there wasn’t much that could be done about it despite the repeated attempts of local officials to fix the problem. Without the vehicle, Search & Rescue had no possible way of pulling the boat they use when called into action. And as far as money to purchase a new vehicle, well, that was non-existent due to the volunteer group operating on a limited budget and private donations being a major part of their reserve funds.

Pendleton County Judge Executive David Fields saw the severity in the situation and negotiated a deal to purchase a new Humvee for Search & Rescue with the group being able to pay back the money over a set period of time.

“We know how important Search & Rescue is to this county,” said Fields. “These guys don’t get the credit they deserve and they ask for very little. We thought we would do our part to help fix this situation with the agreement that they would reimburse the funds. It’s the very least the county do for these volunteers.”

Although Search & Rescue was able to pay off a large amount of the cost of the vehicle on their own there is still some outstanding debt left. Donations are now being accepted to help with payment of the new Humvee. You can show your appreciation to Search & Rescue by making a donation at Fifth Third Bank in Falmouth or by calling Rick Brown at 859-494-9164.

In addition, Pendleton County Search & Rescue and the Northern Kentucky Living Center are teaming up to host a Vendor Show/ Fundraiser at Stonewood Gardens, located at 208 Memory Drive, Falmouth, Ky. The event will take place from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

A number of vendors will be appearing with great product-themed baskets including Thirty-one, Papparazi, Greystone Designs, Pure Romance, Tupperware, Scentsy, Limelight and many others. Be sure to come out and support your local search & rescue!

Refreshments will also be available for purchase.

Vendors are still being accepted at this time. For more information please contact Susan Lucas at 513-600-1740.

All proceeds from this event benefit Pendleton County Search & Rescue. Thank you in advance for your support.